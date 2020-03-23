“Equip Cville” initiative launches to help Charlottesville healthcare workers treating COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Area healthcare workers and other members of the Charlottesville-Albemarle community are fronting a special project aimed at protecting doctors and nurses treating COVID-19 patients.
The “Equip Cville” project is an emergency supply drive is collecting as much personal protective equipment and other medical supplies as possible for those in need. This effort was quickly spearheaded in response to desperate pleas from doctors and nurses facing a shortage in gear and supplies.
“Instead of going, waiting for someone at the top to get you what you need. Instead, it’s bubbling up in this grassroots fashion that’s really amazing to see in Charlottesville and Albemarle and makes you be like, you know, this is the good place to be,” said volunteer Emily Little.
Donations will go directly to healthcare providers in the area who need them most. Volunteers will continue to collect supplies at champion brewing from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. for the rest of the week.
