C. Thomas Chapman appointed new Executive Director of ACHS

“I look forward to the challenges and opportunities I will find at my doorstep as the new Executive Director for the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society,” said Tom Chapman. “The Society is a museum, it is a library, but most of all it is, or it should be, an organization that finds its strength, its purpose, and its guidance from the Charlottesville and Albemarle County community. For 80 years, the ACHS has been a part of this community, and I look forward to helping shape the Society’s future. There are important stories to tell, not only about the past, but which intertwine with the present to teach us who we are as a community now and what that means for our future.”