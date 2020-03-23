C. Thomas Chapman appointed new Executive Director of ACHS

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society (ACHS) has appointed C. Thomas Chapman as its new executive director.
ACHS made its announcement Monday, March 23. In it, the society states that Chapman, “brings a breadth and scope of knowledge and experience to the position.”
Chapman will assume responsibilities on April 1, 2020.
The Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society is a private nonprofit educational organization founded in 1940 and dedicated to the study, preservation, and promotion of Charlottesville and Albemarle County history.
03/23/2020 Release from the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society:
Charlottesville, VA, 23 March 2020 – Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society (ACHS) has announced the appointment of C. Thomas “Tom” Chapman as their new Executive Director. He will assume responsibilities on April 1, 2020.
Tom brings a breadth and scope of knowledge and experience to the position.
- A Virginia native, with his BA in History from James Madison University and an MA in Anthropology from The College of William and Mary.
- Researched and produced the family genealogy for President James Madison as part of his master’s thesis for William and Mary.
- Over 20 years of historic site management experience working for James Madison’s Montpelier as an archaeologist, research historian, executive project manager and director of operations.
- Member of the Board of Directors for the Orange County African-American Historical Society (2007-2015) and the Orange County Historical Society (2008-2013).
- Switched career paths in 2015 from directing non-profit museum operations to managing a large private agricultural and environment property where he oversaw a staff of thirty on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
- Returning to Virginia in 2018 from the Eastern Shore, kept himself active in non-profit management as an independent contractor, and with his wife, started Westwind Flowers, LLC, a small business in Orange County, Virginia, focusing on the production of locally grown and sustainable cut flowers.
“I look forward to the challenges and opportunities I will find at my doorstep as the new Executive Director for the Albemarle Charlottesville Historical Society,” said Tom Chapman. “The Society is a museum, it is a library, but most of all it is, or it should be, an organization that finds its strength, its purpose, and its guidance from the Charlottesville and Albemarle County community. For 80 years, the ACHS has been a part of this community, and I look forward to helping shape the Society’s future. There are important stories to tell, not only about the past, but which intertwine with the present to teach us who we are as a community now and what that means for our future.”
“Tom Chapman is the right person at the right time to help the ACHS reach its full potential. His experience, personality, expertise are all impressive, and are a perfect fit for a strong board and a needy community says Dan Jordan, Managing Partner, Bryan Jordan Consulting”
“We are very excited to have Tom taking on the role of the executive director of ACHS,” says Dr. Shelley Viola Murphy, the Board President. “Tom brings to the job an exceptional combination of energy, sensitivity, and proven leadership to the challenges of working with preserving and sharing history. Both the Board and Staff are impressed with his extensive knowledge of history, his over 20-years of work within the central Virginia area, and his strong management skills. We expect Tom to not only continue the ACHS’s excellent programs, but to work with our community partners and funders to help expand the ACHS’s programs.”
ACHS is a private non-profit educational organization founded in 1940 and dedicated to the study, preservation, and promotion of Charlottesville and Albemarle County history.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.