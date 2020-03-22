Several wet weather makers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some hazy sun will try to break out on this Sunday. Staying dry through this evening.
A storm system will get more organized over the Mississippi Valley today. Clouds will increase again later into tonight. Rain showers develop late tonight into Monday morning. Off and on rain through Sunday evening. About a half inch of rain is projected.
Rain exits Monday night and much of Tuesday will be dry.
More rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Drier and milder Thursday.
A couple more storm system will move of the region Friday and next Saturday with additional rainfall and milder temperatures.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley and low to mid 50s for central Virginia. Light northeast, to east breeze.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Dry evening and rain late. Lows lower 40s.
Monday: Rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Rain exits later Monday PM and night. Lows lower 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Rain Tuesday night. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Morning showers. Drier afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Friday: A chance of showers. Highs upper 60s. Lows in the 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Up to an inch and a half of rain is projected from Monday through Saturday.
