Restaurants offering take-out and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic

In an effort to encourage people to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, we’re providing a list of restaurants that are open for take-out and delivery. If you would like your restaurant included here or know of one that is providing take out or delivery, please send an email to newsdesk@nbc29.com.
Albemarle County
- Amici’s Italian Restaurant - 370 Valley St., Scottsville. 434-286-4000. Take out offered.
- Baine’s Books & Coffee - 485 Valley St., Scottsville. (434) 286-3577. Take out offered.
- Barefoot Country Store - 635 Valley Street Scottsville, Virginia. (434) 286-4200. Take out offered.
- Beijing Kitchen - 440 Valley St., Scottsville, VA 24590. 434-286-2223. Take out offered.
- Boars Head Resort - 200 Ednam Drive, 434.972.2220 - offering Take away for our breakfast lunch and dinner menu and some select items such as sushi, beer and wine, we also are offering family meals starting at 45$ for a family of 4 and 65$ for a family of 6. We are delivering our dinner menu and Family style menu to our local surrounding neighborhoods. Please order by 2 pm for the Family meals for same day.
- Buffalo Wild Wings - Open for takeout & delivery from 11am to 10pm.
- Burger Bach - 2050 Bond St, (434) 328-2812. Open 12-8 every day for carry out. We offer delivery through GrubHub, Doordash and Uber Eats.
- Burton’s Grill - Offering takeout/on-line ordering/curbside service. Monday-Thursday and Sunday from 12pm-7pm; Friday & Saturday 12pm-8pm.
- BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse - 3924 Lenox Avenue, 434-422-5170 - Open from 11-9 Sunday- Thursday and 11-10 Friday and Saturday for takeout and delivery.
- Carmello’s Restaurant & Wine Bar - Offering limited seating in dining room, grab-and-go service, to-go orders and delivery through Grub Hub.
- Chick-fil-A (Fashion Square Mall) - Open for catering orders, both pickup and delivery. Curbside delivery for guests who have the Chick-fil-A app. We are partnered with Uber Eats, Door Dash and GrubHub. Offering doorstep delivery for a family meal package. Mall parking lot “drive-thru” from 11am-2pm.
- Chimm - Online delivery through GrubHub. For takeout, call (434) 288-1120.
- Croby’s - Our family restaurant, Croby’s is open for take out and curbside pick up only. 32 Mill Creek Drive next to Food Lion. (434) 234-3089. Tues-Sat 11am-7pm. Sunday 9am-2pm. On line ordering or call us. Regular menu plus Family Meals and breakfast specials
- Crozet Pizza 5794 Three Notched Road, Crozet, 434.823.2132 - take out, curbside or delivery. Full menu plus beer and wine. Mon-Fri 4-9, Sat-Sun 12-9.
- Duner’s - Takeout only. Call (434) 293-8352.
- End Zone Pizza - 1764 Timberwood Blvd, Charlottesville, VA 22911. 434-973-8207. Offering take out and delivery as usual.
- Fardowners - 5773 The Square, Crozet, (434) 823-1300 - Carry-Out Orders 12:00-8:00. Limited Menu at fardowners.com.
- Firehouse Subs - Open for takeout, curbside delivery, and GrubHub delivery. Order online, through our app, or by phone at (434) 995-5921.
- Five Guys Hollymead Town Center - Open for Carry-Out Delivery though www.fiveguys.com, GrubHub, and UberEats.
- Guajiros Miami Eatery - Takeout, curbside pick-up, and delivery. Order online or call (434) 465-2108.
- Jersey Mike’s Subs - Guests can place takeout orders in-store or for pickup through our website or the Jersey Mike’s app. Additionally, delivery is available through the Jersey Mike’s app or through our third-party delivery partners.
- Kanak Indian Kitchen - Offering take-out & delivery every day from 5pm-10pm. Call (434) 328-2775 or order online through http://www.kanakcville.com/, GrubHub or Uber Eats!
- Lime Leaf Thai Restaurant - Open & providing carry-out services.
- Luv’n Oven - 162 Scottsville Center Scottsville, Virginia. (434) 286-3828. Take out available.
- Marco’s Pizza - Delivery or carryout with our app or at Marcos.com. If you prefer contact-free delivery, please indicate in the delivery instructions box.
- Martin’s Grill - Limited seating, full menu takeout, curbside pick-up, beer to go, and our food truck in the parking lot.
- McDonald’s - Open for take out and drive thru. Delivery is offered at Charlottesville locations through Doordash and Grubhub.
- Michie Tavern - Offering curbside service and reduced minimums for takeout orders.
- Mission BBQ - Offering Take Out, Curbside Pick Up, and Free Local Delivery (within 5 miles) on orders over $25. Monday-Saturday 11am-8pm, Sunday 11:30am-8pm.
- Mochiko Cville - Open for take out and online ordering.
- Moe’s Original BBQ - Ivy Road. 7 Days/wk 12-8pm. Pickup/Curbside Pickup & Delivery (No Dine-in)
- Noodles & Company - We’re offering take out orders, both in person and over the phone. We’re also offering orders from our app, Grub Hub, Door Dash, and Uber Eats. We’ve modified our hours to closing at 8pm every night so we can continue to take care of each other and the community we serve.
- Panera Bread - 7:30 am - 6 pm. Take out or pick up orders. 7:30 am - 7:30 pm for our drive-thru locations. Catering still available.
- Red Lobster - Open 11-30-830 Sunday-Thursday, 1130-930 Friday and Saturday. Offering curbside pick-up and third party delivery!
- Red Robin - Operating a full to-go experience available through directly calling the restaurant at 434-964-9523, walk up to go orders, on-line ordering at www.redrobin.com, and through 3rd party delivery services Ubereats, Doordash, and Grubhub.
- Restoration Crozet - Offering take-out service from our snack bar window Thursday - Tuesday, 10:00am-6:00pm (closed Wednesday). www.restorationcrozet.com/menu.
- RiverBirch - Open limited hours with take out, curb side pick up and online ordering and payment options. Delivery to select areas coming soon. Open M-Th 12-7, F 12-8, St 3-8.
- Royalty Eats - Open for delivery and takeout. Call (434) 923-3287.
- Simeon Market - Open during normal hours with many to-go options available. Call (434) 244-4025.
- Tavern on the James - 280 Valley St., Scottsville. (434) 286-3500. Take out available.
- Thai Cuisine & Noodle House - Curbside pick-up and delivery. Order online and then call (434) 974-1326 to have food brought to your car. For delivery, $25 minimum or $5 fee if under. Call for availability.
- The Batteau - 515 Valley St. Scottsville, Virginia. 434-212-3034. Take out available.
- The Brick Oven Pizzeria & Restaurant - Open on Friday and Saturdays from 11 AM to 9:30 PM. Pick up and delivery available within 5 miles of the restaurant.
- The Mill Room - Offering carryout dining with abundant outdoor space for dining outside and abiding by the current social distancing guidelines. We are also offering family meals starting at $45 for a family of 4 and $65 for a family of 6. We are delivering our dinner menu and family style menu to our local surrounding neighborhoods. Please order by 2pm for the family meals for same day. Menus can be viewed at BoarsHeadResort.com. Call to order: (434) 972-2230.
- Timberwood Grill - Delivery, takeout and curbside pick-up only. Order online or call (434) 975-3311.
- Timberwood Taphouse - Delivery, takeout and curbside pick-up only -- food, beer and wine. 11am-8pm. Order online or call (434) 234-3563.
- Uncle Maddio’s Pizza - Order in-store or online from UncleMaddios.com for carry-out or for delivery from our 3rd party delivery partners.
- Vinny’s Italian Grill & Pizzeria - Offering takeout and curbside. Open 11-8 Monday-Thursday, 11-9 Friday- Saturday, Sunday 12-8. Call 434-973-4055.
- Waffle House - Open 24/7 for takeout business. 5th Street Station Waffle House: Call (434) 296-5010. Route 29 (Premier Circle) Waffle House: Call (434) 975-5860.
- Wayland’s Crossing Tavern - Crozet, 1015 Heathercroft Cir, Suite 400. Open for takeout from 4:00pm – 8:00pm Wed – Sun. Order online at https://waylandscrossing.com; or https://orders.cake.net/11080046 or call 434-205-4669.
- Which Wich Superior Sandwiches - Hollymead Town Center. 434-977-9424. Guests may order in-store or online at order.whichwich.com for carryout or curbside pickup. Delivery is also available through our app, Door Dash and GrubHub.
- Zocalo- Order online or call 434-977-4944. Curbside service only.
Augusta County
- Edelweiss German Restaurant - Limit of 10 for inside seating. Open for take out and delivery. Call 540-337-1203.
Charlottesville
- Ace Biscuit & Barbecue - Takeout only. 8am – 3pm. Call (434) 202-1403.
- Anna’s Pizza - #5 115 Maury Ave, C’ville. 434-295-7500. Take out only.
- Asian Express - 909 West Main St., Suite 101. Open for takeout and delivery only. Call 434-979-1888 or order online www.newasianexpress.com. Also delivering through Grub Hub and Door Dash.
- Basil Mediterranean Bistro - 355 Merchant Walk Square Suite #300, Open 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM for Pick Up/Carry Out
- Bashir’s Taverna - Call (434) 923-0927.
- Beer Run - Order online any time. Curbside Pickup or Delivery between 12 Noon and 7 PM on weekdays, weekends from 9 AM - 7 PM. Beer & wine delivery also available.
- Belle - Takeout only. Breakfast and lunch sandwiches. 9am-2pm. Free kids meals with adult meals. Call (434) 996-4919.
- Belmont Pizza - 221 Carlton Rd. - (434) 977-1970
- Blue Ridge Pizza - Open for to go and curbside pickup every day 4-8pm.
- Bodo’s - Order in drive-thru for take-away. Credit card only. Order for take-away on premises at UVA Corner location.
- Brasserie Saison - Curbside pick-up. Call (434) 202-7027.
- Breadworks - Curbside pick-up (credit card only). Call (434) 296-4663.
- Brown’s - Call (434) 295-4911.
- Canipe Brothers Bar and Grill - 2104 Angus Rd. 434-293-6333 - Open with 10 patrons seating and takeout available Hours: Monday thru Saturday 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, Sunday 11:00 am till 7:00 pm.
- Champion Brewing Company - Takeout only. Food, beer, and wine. 5 – 8pm. Order online.
- Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Open for Delivery, Pickup, Curbside Pickup and Carry Out only.
- Citizen Bowl - Takeout and delivery food, beer, and wine. 11am-3pm. Call (434) 234-3662.
- Common House - Open to all. Curbside pickup of meals, beer, and wine. Order online or call (434) 566-0192.
- Commonwealth - Takeout only. Wed-Sat, 12pm-6pm. Call (434) 202-7728.
- Court Square Tavern - Open for take-out and up to 10 people seated. Monday-Friday 11:30-2:00 (Lunch). Tuesday- Saturday 5:00-9:00 (Dinner).
- Crozet Pizza Charlottesville - Curbside pickup and delivery. Call (434) 202-0592.
- C’ville Coffee - 1301 Harris Street - Open everyday from 9:30 AM to 5 PM for take out from our full menu for coffee, sandwiches, and wines. Please call (434) 817-2633 to order.
- Conmole - (formerly Comal) - Oaxacan - 816 Hinton Ave. in Belmont neighborhood. (434) 328-2519. Mexican cuisine now with Curbside takeout. Takeout hours: Tuesday - Saturday 10:30a - 1p & 4p - 9p. Order ahead online at conmole.com or call.
- Doodle’s Diner - 434-295-7550. 1305 Long Street. Limited seating up to ten people at one time. Carry out, Curbside and freezer pack meals available. Tuesday-Friday 11am-7:00pm. Sundays 9:00am-2:00pm. We serve breakfast all day!
- Durty Nelly’s - Take-out service and gift cards available. Call (434) 295-1278.
- Fabio’s NY Pizza - High Street, 434-872-0070 - open for carry out and delivery Monday through Saturday 11:00am-10:30pm.
- Farm Bell Kitchen - Farm Bell Kitchen now has an online ordering system and offers curbside delivery of your food. Just pull up out front! www.farmbellkitchen.com. 1209 West Main Street, Charlottesville. 434-205-1538
- FARMacy Food Truck - Serving family size prepared meals for groups in neighborhoods.
- Feast! - Takeout only. Order online or call (434) 244-7800.
- Fellini’s Italian Restaurant - Serving curbside and walk up to-go orders, as well as delivery and online ordering - or call 434-284-7676 to place an order.
- Firefly - Offering takeout and delivery everyday from 11am-8pm. Order online or call (434) 202-1050.
- Five Guys Barracks Road - Open for Carry-Out Delivery though www.fiveguys.com, GrubHub, and UberEats.
- Great Harvest Bread Company - Open for curb service and delivery. You can call 434-202-7813 to order. They will deliver even after they close.
- Hamiltons’ at First & Main - Giving 100% of gift card sales to employee relief fund.
- Iron Paffles & Coffee - Takeout only, with table-side, contactless pick-up. Order online or call (434) 806-3800.
- Junction - 421 Monticello Rd., 434-465-6131 - Offering low-cost delivery and curbside pickup meals. “Ten for Ten” special - all of the meals, chosen from their regular menus, have a flat cost of $10.
- Kitchenette Sandwich Shop - Open for take out orders. Call ahead at (434) 260-7687.
- La Joya Mexican Restaurant - Limited seating and take out service/delivery. 1143 5th SW, Charlottesville, VA 22902.
- Lampo - Curbside pick-up only. Order online. Wait in your car to be texted when your order is ready.
- Lemongrass - Open for takeout. Tuesday-Sunday 10AM-7PM.
- Little Star - Curbside pick-up only. Joint menu with Oakhart Social. 4pm – 8pm.
- Mangione’s on Main - Open for take-out only from 12:00pm - 8:00pm daily. For take-out orders, text or call (434) 466-7273.
- MarieBette - Takeout only. Call (434) 529-6118.
- Martin’s Grill - 3449 Seminole Trail, (434) 974-9955 - curb-side take out service, and a food truck in the parking lot.
- Maya - Curbside pick-up of family-style menu. 12-8 pm. Call (434) 979-6292. Menu prices reduced 20%. 15% fee to benefit staff.
- McDonald’s - Open for take out and drive thru. Delivery is offered at Charlottesville locations through Doordash and Grubhub.
- Mel’s Cafe - Call (434) 971-8819.
- Mellow Mushroom - Curbside pick-up and delivery only. 11am – 8pm. Order online or call (434) 972-9366.
- Melting Pot - Open and offering delivery and take out. Beer and wine delivery available.
- Milan - Call (434) 984-2828.
- Mission BBQ - 3912 Lenox Ave., (434) 260-7740 - Take Out, Curbside Pick Up, Free Local Delivery (within 5 miles) on orders over $25. We will be conducting no contact deliveries as a precautionary measure. Monday-Saturday 11 am - 8 pm; Sunday 11:30 am - 8 pm.
- Moe’s Original BBQ - Downtown Water Street, Tuesday-Sunday 11am-8ish. Pickup/Curbside Pickup & Delivery (No Dine-in)
- Modern Nosh - Takeout and curbside pick-up only. 11am – 4pm. Free kid’s meal with each adult meal. Call (434) 202-8098.
- Moose’s by the Creek - 1710 Monticello Rd, (434) 977-4150 -Offering both takeout and delivery services.
- Now & Zen - Takeout and curbside pick-up only. 5-9pm. Call (434) 971-1177.
- Oakhart Social - Curbside pick-up only. Joint menu with Little Star. 4pm – 8pm.
- Oakhurst Inn Cafe - Limited menu for curbside pickup only - 8am to 1pm. Call (434) 872-0100 x 2.
- Orzo Kitchen & Wine Bar - Offering curbside pickup & home delivery.
- Pad Thai - Takeout only. Call (434) 293-4302.
- Panera Bread - 7:30am - 6pm. Take out or pick up orders. 7:30am - 7:30 pm for our drive-thru locations. Catering still available.
- Paradox Pastry - 313 2nd St SE, Charlottesville, 434-245-2253 - open 7 am to 1 pm M-Sat for curbside pick up and some delivery. Please call to order.
- Peter Chang China Grill - Call (434) 244-9818.
- Public Fish & Oyster - Curbside pick-up. 12pm-8pm. Call (434) 995-5542.
- Quality Pie - (434) 284-5120. Open for take out/pick up until 9pm at 309 Avon Street.
- Random Row Brewing Company - 608 Preston Ave., (434)284-8466. Open for to go and curbside pickup every day 4-8pm. We are offering beer and pizza delivery along with Blue Ridge Pizza every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Delivery orders must be submitted online.
- Revolutionary Soup - Takeout and delivery only. 10am-3pm. Extra large soups available to stock fridge or freezer. Call (434) 296-7687.
- Sticks Kebob Shop - Takeout only. Call in or order online: Preston — Pantops.
- The Bebedero - Takeout and delivery only. Family meals available. 12pm-6pm. Call (434) 234-3762.
- The Catering Outfit - Offering TCO 2 GO, a drive thru culinary experience at the white tent at 221 Carlton Road. Cars can pull up to the tent, put in their order and drive off with their food from a different menu every day. Visit www.cateringoutfit.com and click the tco2go tab for daily menus.
- The Local - 824 Hinton Avenue, 434-984-9749 - Offering low-cost delivery and curbside pickup meals. “Ten for Ten” special - all of the meals, chosen from their regular menus, have a flat cost of $10.
- The Pie Chest - Offering take out, with curbside service at a dedicated parking space on Fourth Street.
- The Shebeen - Curbside pick-up, 12pm-8pm. Discounted regular menu. Call (434) 296-3185. Regular Menu. Plus, Family Meal Menu.
- The Southern Crescent - Curbside pick-up only. Wed-Fri 4:30 – 7:30pm, Sat-Sun 12:00pm-7:30pm. Call (434) 284-5101.
- The Whiskey Jar - Takeout and delivery only. Family meals available. 12pm-6pm. Call (434) 202-1549.
- Three Notch’d Craft Kitchen & Brewery - Currently offering Curbside and ToGo options and will be adding local delivery on Thursday, March 26th ! Visit Threenb.com for menus and ordering information.
- Vivace - We are offering take out, curbside pick up, and free local delivery (within 3 miles). Hours are Monday-Sunday 5pm-9pm. Call us at 434.979.0994 or email vivacecville@gmail.com. We are also offering 20% off all to go wine or beer.
- Wayside Chicken - (434) 977-5000. Open from 11am-7pm Monday - Saturday. Takeout or delivery through Door Dash. Order by phone or in restaurant. See our menu at www.waysidechicken.com.
- Wild Wing Cafe - Open for Take Out and Delivery (Grubhub, DoorDash). Sun-Thurs 11a-10p. Fri-Sat 11a-11p. (434) 979-9464.
- Zaxby’s - 1248 Emmet St N, 434-529-8220 - Drive-thru is open 10:30am - 11:00pm. We also offer call-in and online ordering as well as Door Dash, GrubHub and Uber Eats.
Fluvanna County
- Dogwood Restaurant - 434-589-1155 - Open 11am - 8pm Monday through Saturday for to-go and curb-side to-go.
Greene County
- Blue Ridge Cafe - 8315 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville, VA. Call (434) 985-3633 for takeout orders or if you have any questions. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday. Visit www.blueridgecafe.com to place orders online. And customers who order a takeout meal receive a FREE roll of TOILET PAPER (one per order while supplies last)!
- Vinny’s New York Pizza - 8841 Seminole Trail, Ruckersville. (434) 985-4731. Open for takeout -- serving our full Italian menu and pizzas.
Madison County
- The Bavarian Chef - Open for curbside pickup. 5102 S. Seminole Trail, Madison, VA 22727. (540) 948-6505. Items can be ordered off our standard restaurant menu as well as our food truck menu.
- Prince Michel Vineyard -154 Winery Lane, Leon, offering Take Out and Curbside Pick up service, made fresh from our taproom Friday-Sunday 12pm-5pm. 540-547-3707.
- Tap 29 Brewery - 154 Winery Lane, Leon. Offering Take Out and Curbside Pick up service, made fresh from our taproom. Friday-Sunday 12pm-5pm. 540-547-3707.
Orange County
- The Light Well - We are open for FULL MENU takeout and delivery! 11:00am - 7:00pm Wed - Saturday, 11:00am - 3:00pm on Sunday.
Editor’s Note: This list will be updated as restaurants are submitted.