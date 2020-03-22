Monticello hires Matt Hicks as head coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Matt Hicks trades his green and yellow for gold and black after four years as Nelson County football’s head coach.
Hicks has been hired as Monticello high school football’s new head coach.
“This is Home there this is where I met my wife this is where my wife and kids live this is everything," says Hicks. “This is a community that I really believe in this is a community that my family I share a passion for and to serve them in this way, it’s probably the most amazing thing I could ever do.”
He replaces Jeff Lloyd who retired after five seasons with the mustangs.
“There’s amazing coaches in the Jefferson District,” says Hicks.
Hicks moved to Virginia in 2009. His first job in town was an assistant football coach at Monticello High School.
“It was really neat I was walking through the hallways the other day and dozens of my former elementary students from Stone Robinson ran up and greeted me,” says Hicks. “They were so excited to see me back in the area. I remember them as energetic third and fourth graders and now they’re juniors and seniors.”
Hicks was also a coach for the varsity boys lacrosse team and an assistant coach for varsity boys basketball, while being an elementary teacher at Stone Robinson.
“I’m really excited to be a part of this group and excited to get to know each and everyone of them more," says Hicks. "This is a good move for me in a good mood for my family but really excited to be here now.”
