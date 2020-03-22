LIVE at 11: Gov. Northam to give daily briefing as coronavirus cases reach 152 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/AP) - The Virginia Department of Health confirmed 152 cases of coronavirus in the state on Saturday - up 38 cases from the day before.
Governor Ralph Northam will continue to update the commonwealth on the coronavirus outbreak in daily briefings.
According to health officials, a large portion of the now 152 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the commonwealth come from northern Virginia.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said at a press conference Wednesday that he expects that number to continue to grow statewide. So far, two Virginians have died from the virus.
A positive case in Southwest Virginia was also confirmed, meaning that every region in the state now has at least one case of coronavirus.
On Thursday, the first child under 10 years old was reported to have tested positive for coronavirus.
The state’s testing capacity increased this week, but on Saturday Northam said the priority is for health care workers and people in nursing homes.
Health officials say another hurdle in testing going forward is having enough swabs to take samples - the state is currently in short supply.
Northam says more supplies are coming, but exact details on quantity and timing were unknown Saturday.
Governor Northam says social distancing remains the key to stopping the spread.
Businesses can be charged and even lose licenses if they choose to stay open with more than 10 people inside, which is following new federal guidelines. That includes restaurants, bars, movie theaters and gyms.
