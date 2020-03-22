Chilly Rain Monday. Rounds of Rain This Week. Turning Milder

A storm system moving though the Ohio Valley and another set to develop off the coast, will make for a wet Monday across the region. Temperatures tonight in the upper 30s to low 40s. A chilly rain will develop late tonight and periods of rain Monday with temperatures in the 40s to near 50. Higher elevations of the mountains, could see a brief mix, before a change to rain. Overall rain amounts through Monday night a half inch or more for most locations.