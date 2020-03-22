Chilly Rain Monday. Rounds of Rain This Week. Turning Milder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chilly rain developing into Monday and several rounds of rain this week with temperatures warming.
A storm system moving though the Ohio Valley and another set to develop off the coast, will make for a wet Monday across the region. Temperatures tonight in the upper 30s to low 40s. A chilly rain will develop late tonight and periods of rain Monday with temperatures in the 40s to near 50. Higher elevations of the mountains, could see a brief mix, before a change to rain. Overall rain amounts through Monday night a half inch or more for most locations.
Rain will taper off Monday night. A quick break and some dry time for much of Tuesday with highs milder in the upper 50s to low 60s. Later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, another storm will bring another soaking rain across the region. Some clearing later Wednesday possible.
Currently, dry for Thursday and warmer, before more shower chances return on Friday and Saturday, but temperatures staying mild.
Tonight: Cloudy. Dry evening and Rain late. Lows chilly upper 30s to lower 40s.
Monday: Chilly Rain. Highs in the 40s to low 50s. Rain exits later Monday night. Lows lower 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain Tuesday night. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Morning rain. Drier afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Friday: Variable clouds. Chance of showers. Highs upper 60s. Lows in the 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday: Variable clouds. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70.
