Charlottesville restaurants try to stay open and stay healthy amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Small and large business owners across the Charlottesville area are changing things up in an effort to keep business going and make sure their staff is still getting a paycheck.
Some of the restaurants are offering delivery and curbside services, and the small business owners are asking people to continue to order. Some owners said if they stop making food, it could stop them from being able to pay their own rent.
“I’m a little lost, I haven’t been sleeping,” Royalty Eats owner Nakesha White said.
Many locally owned businesses are struggling, with some establishing a GoFundMe page to help.
“I’m a very small business and some people get it confused between small and local, which sometimes local have more than one restaurant, they may have five and six. I only have one,” White said.
Area business owners said they have never seen something like this before.
“The main difference with a small business like mine is I’m working every single month to put food on my table and to pay rent,” Iron Paffles & Coffee owner Kathryn Matthews said.
Small business owners are also worrying about their staff as they look to the future.
“Trying to figure out where I should next in terms of helping them, where should they go next. I haven’t turned my back on anyone,” White said.
An employee at Iron Paffles & Coffee said he is already feeling the impact of the pandemic.
“A lot of the people I know are out of work, trying to find odd jobs and figure out how they are going to afford to be. How to afford their light bill, their electricity bill, their internet bill and rent,” employee Justin Owen said.
For now, business owner are taking it day by day, hoping delivery and curbside services are enough to keep their businesses going.
