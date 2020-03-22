Charlottesville Area Transit introducing weekly bus deep cleanings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) is implementing new cleaning practices to help combat the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
Every afternoon, Monday through Friday, buses are disinfected at the Downtown Transit Station before departure. Publicly used surfaces like seats, fareboxes, and door handles are also disinfected nightly. Starting this week, all buses will now also be deep cleaned on a weekly basis. Every Sunday, CAT staff will deep clean and disinfect all buses with the help of a professional cleaning service.
“The safety and well-being of our drivers, passengers, and staff is our highest concern," CAT Marketing Coordinator Kyle Ervin said. "To ensure that we maintain a clean environment for our community, we have taken multiple precautions to eliminate germs from all points of contact on our buses and in our facilities.”
CAT had previously announced changes to its operations, including going fare-free and reducing front door access, as a means of combating the virus.
