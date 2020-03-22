Area healthcare workers start emergency supply drive to protect those on the front lines of COVID-19

“Doctors and nurses are treating patients on the frontlines of an unprecedented pandemic, and we lack the basic supplies that protect us so that we can protect the community,” said Dr. Perriello. “It’s terrible and terrifying, but we have no choice. We have to treat our patients. That’s why we’re calling on all our neighbors for help. Lots of workers use masks and gloves: painters, carpenters, mechanics, brewers. Any protective gear they can spare now to keep our healthcare workers safe will protect all of us during the outbreak. Our frontline healthcare workers are overexposed to the virus, and if they get sick, they can’t treat patients in need.”