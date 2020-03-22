Area healthcare workers start emergency supply drive to protect those on the front lines of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors and nurses from across the Charlottesville-Albemarle area are spearheading an emergency supply drive to help providers on the front lines of COVID-19.
Local Healthcare Workers Spearhead Emergency Supply Drive to Confront COVID-19 Outbreak
(Charlottesville, Va.) — In response to desperate pleas from healthcare workers facing a shortage of critical protective gear, local doctors and nurses are spearheading an emergency supply drive. Their goal is to gather unused supplies from existing stocks in schools, shops, businesses, and labs to protect providers treating patients on the front lines of the Charlottesville-area coronavirus outbreak.
The group, led by Drs. Bill Fox, Kathryn Laughon, Paige Perriello, and Art Saavedra, posted an open letter to Governor Northam on Saturday morning. Within 24 hours more than 700 healthcare providers from across Virginia have signed on in support.
The Charlottesville community has already begun to respond. The group began collecting donations from local businesses last week and has already received hundreds of unused masks, goggles, and gloves. Tens of thousands more are needed, however, so the group is working to scale the supply drive with help from the Support Cville website: supportcville.com. They’re calling the project “Equip Cville” and asking residents who have access to these critical supplies to donate them.
“Doctors and nurses are treating patients on the frontlines of an unprecedented pandemic, and we lack the basic supplies that protect us so that we can protect the community,” said Dr. Perriello. “It’s terrible and terrifying, but we have no choice. We have to treat our patients. That’s why we’re calling on all our neighbors for help. Lots of workers use masks and gloves: painters, carpenters, mechanics, brewers. Any protective gear they can spare now to keep our healthcare workers safe will protect all of us during the outbreak. Our frontline healthcare workers are overexposed to the virus, and if they get sick, they can’t treat patients in need.”
The open letter asks Governor Northam to amplify Charlottesville’s local work with his executive powers and platform:
1. Funnel existing supplies to frontline healthcare providers across Virginia.
Many of the items providers urgently need -- especially masks and gloves -- are sitting in schools, labs, restaurants, and supply closets of businesses that are currently closed. These groups can contribute to the public good, they just need to be asked, and the Governor can reach them.
2. Invent and incentivize innovative solutions.
Governor Northam should call on Virginians –- our inventors, entrepreneurs, community organizers, and volunteers -– to commit themselves to helping solve this problem. Many are already rising to the challenge, producing hand sanitizer in local distilleries. Virginia needs more of that innovative spirit to meet this challenge.
Dr. Bill Fox, MD practices internal medicine and is Chair-Elect to the Board of Governors of the Virginia chapter of the American College of Physicians. Dr. Kathryn Laughon, RN, PhD, is an Associate Professor of Nursing at UVA. Dr. Paige Perriello, MD is a pediatrician and Central Virginia’s Delegate to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Dr. Art Saavedra, MD, PhD, MBA is Chief of Ambulatory Strategy and Operations at UVA and a member of the Advocacy Committee for the Medical Society of Virginia.
Virginia healthcare providers who wish to sign the letter should send their name, title, and community served to: PPEVirginia@gmail.com.
