JMU men’s basketball hires Mark Byington as new head coach

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - James Madison University has hired Mark Byington as the new head coach of its men’s basketball team.
Byington spent the last seven seasons as the head coach at Georgia Southern, where he posted a record of 131-97.
The Dukes’ new coach was a Graduate Manager at UVA from 2002-2004, and was the Cavaliers’ Director of Basketball Operations in 2004-05.
He earned his master’s degree in sport psychology at Virginia in 2003.
Byington was an assistant coach for Virginia Tech in 2012-13.
He played high school basketball at Salem High School, where he was named State Player of the Year as a senior while leading Salem to a state championship, before continuing his career at UNC-Wilmington.
JMU returns all five starters from 2019-20, including Second Team All-CAA guard Matt Lewis.
The Dukes’ will move into 8,500-seat Atlantic Union Bank Center for the 2020-21 season.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.