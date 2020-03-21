Ivy Nursery remains open amid coronavirus as an entirely outdoor operation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY Va. (WVIR) - While people are being told to practice social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, one Charlottesville area company is springing into action to make sure people can still enjoy everything the outdoors has to offer.
Ivy Nursery in Albemarle County is now a completely outdoor, open air venue.
The owners rolled up the sides of the greenhouse to offer customers a chance to check out the plants, while also keeping a healthy distance from one another.
“Once we talked about it, we realized gardening is one of the healthy, happy outdoor things that people can do while they’re home,” Ivy Nursery owner Clare Carter said.
The nursery is also offering customers the chance to ask for a home delivery, or to call in orders and pick-up curbside.
For anyone who is looking to garden for the first time, the nursey also has horticulturists available to work with individuals.
