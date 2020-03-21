Gloomy start to weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a rainy and damp start to Saturday, clouds and drizzle will linger. A cooler northeast wind flow will cause temperatures to fall to the 50s and hold steady all day. The high temperature for Saturday was in the 60s set at midnight.
Cooling and drying overnight. Sunday will be dry and seasonable for March.
Tracking a new storm system for Monday. Rain will overspread the region late Sunday night into Monday morning. Overall a half inch or less of rain is projected.
A wet weather maker will mover over the region about every other day through next weekend.
Saturday: Grey sky with some drizzle. Temperatures in the 50s this afternoon. Light northeast breeze.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy and chilly overnight. Lows 35 to 40 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday night: Clouds thicken with rain late. Lows in the lower 40s.
Monday: Rainy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows near 40.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 60 degrees. Rain Tuesday overnight. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Morning rain showers. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Friday: Rain showers arrive. Highs lower 70s. Mostly cloudy.
