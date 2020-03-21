First confirmed case of COVID-19 reported in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County has announced its first positive case of COVID-19.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) received tests results for the case on March 21. The individual was tested on March 19, according to TJHD, and has been in quarantine since that date.
“Thomas Jefferson Health District is conducting a thorough investigation to determine how the individual got COVID-19 and we are contacting any individuals who may be exposed,” said Kathryn Goodman, spokesperson for the health district.
FIRST CONFIRMED CASE OF COVID-19 IN LOUISA COUNTY:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 21, 2020
LOUISA, VIRGINIA – The first positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed today in the County by the Thomas Jefferson Health District. According to the health district, the individual was tested on March 19th and has been quarantined since that time. The test results came back today.
“Thomas Jefferson Health District is conducting a thorough investigation to determine how the individual got COVID-19 and we are contacting any individuals who may be exposed,” said Kathryn Goodman, spokesperson for the health district.
The County and the health district continue to urge citizens to employ healthy practices.
“It’s important that everyone continues to practice good hand hygiene, social distancing (at least 6 feet apart) and staying home as much as possible,” said County Administrator Christian Goodwin. “These strategies will best help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.”
Recommended safe practices include:
· Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
· Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (only if soap and water are not available).
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
· Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
· Stay home when you are sick.
· Avoid contact with sick people.
· Avoid non-essential travel.
The County is maintaining a COVID-19 information page at https://www.louisacounty.com/2233/COVID-19-Information.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.