Emergency meeting held in Waynesboro to discuss business related to COVID-19

WAYNESBORO Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro leaders held an emergency meeting Friday morning to deal with business-related to COVID-19.
First, on the agenda, they formally adopted a resolution declaring a state of emergency. Council also adopted a resolution suspending penalties and interest on unpaid meals and lodging tax through June 30, to help businesses economically impacted by the coronavirus.
The city manager says communication is going to be extremely important and will do so when they have useful information to share.
