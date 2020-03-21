CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds will linger tonight with a cooling trend. We will remain above freezing. Some sun will try to break out Sunday. Staying dry through Sunday evening.
A storm system will organize over the Mississippi Valley Sunday. Clouds will increase again later Sunday into Sunday night. Rain showers develop by Sunday morning. Most of the rain will fall late Sunday night into the first half of Monday. About a half inch of rain is projected.
Rain exits Monday night and much of Tuesday will be dry.
More rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Drier and milder Thursday.
A couple more storm system will move of the region Friday and next Saturday with additional rainfall and milder temperatures.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Temperatures falling to the upper 30s to lower 40s by dawn. Light northeast breeze.
Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley and mid 50s for central Virginia. Light northeast breeze.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Dry evening and rain late. Lows lower 40s.
Monday: Rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Rain exits later Monday PM and night. Lows lower 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High 60. Rain Tuesday night. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Morning showers. Drier afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Friday: A chance of showers. Highs near 70. Lows in the 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.