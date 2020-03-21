Charlottesville spa trying to keep from going under amidst coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Given the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, Neroli Spa and Beauty Lounge cannot perform the majority of its services. Their employees are on-call and commission based, which means seven of them have not seen work in a week as business has slowed tremendously.
Suzanne and Conan Owen are the owners of Neroli Spa. “We’re going into our best year ever," said Conan. “And now we get hit with this.”
They can no longer sell core services like facials, massages, manicures, and pedicures.
“Business has dried up and we’ve been just trying to keep our doors open," said Suzanne. "Some clients and competitors have kind of shamed us about continuing to try to see clients and being open so we’re just every day, we’re just reassessing and trying to figure it out, and move forward.”
The loss of revenue is devastating. “We’re hoping to see how long we can keep things going here and not sure how much longer. It can go. But anyway, spending every waking hour worrying about this," said Conan. "A lot of wine, a lot of crying, a lot of sleepless nights.”
Employees say uncertainty is the scariest part.
“It’s hourly and commission so I have three kids at home," said Assistant Manager Amanda Johnston. "We’re just taking it a day at a time right now. But, you know, we are here, this is our home away from home. We spend a lot of time every day here so to have anything affecting this business it’s kind of hard right now.”
“It’s hard, you know, they may all understand and they may nod and say yes and, you know, unemployment benefits, only goes so far in terms of covering the basics. You may face that big drop in income and you know it’s gonna be really hard. We’ve got a lot of single moms who work here.”
This is not the only blow the Owens have experienced this week. “It’s been really hard. I have a separate business that caters to hotels around the country that was our first spa related business and we laid everyone off on Monday, nationwide over 50 people," said Conan.
The two took a leap of faith on the business, putting all their savings and retirement into moving locations and expanding. “We got a half million dollars invested here between equipment and construction that we did," said Conan.
Just when they thought all of their sacrifices would pay off in the span of a few short days, their lifelong dream turned into a nightmare. “We were doing so good, and we were on such a high here, and we were like just not knowing what’s gonna happen next is just crazy," said Johnston.
The spa is located on West Main Street and is offering the cool sculpting because it is zero-contact. You can also get curbside or “to go” skin care products just like people are now getting “to go” food.
The Owens say these services are the only things that are keeping them from going under right now. “It’s just scary we don’t know how far this is going to go what we’re going to need to do next,” said Suzanne.
