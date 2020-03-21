Albemarle County and Charlottesville close playgrounds amid coronavirus concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville and Albemarle County are closing area playgrounds until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.
Signs have been posted throughout parks in Albemarle County. In Charlottesville, city workers have blocked off playgrounds and swing sets with yellow caution tape.
Both localities are urging people to follow the CDC’s health guidelines and practice social distancing while enjoying trails and open spaces.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.