Whiskey Jar workers using car wash to raise funds for struggling staff

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -While many restaurants employees are currently out of work and not earning a paycheck, a team at one Charlottesville restaurant is resorting to a different way to earn money.
Some staff members at the Whiskey Jar are operating a makeshift car wash, with proceeds going directly to help each other pay rent and buy groceries or other essential items.
“I’m trying to balance concern, logical responses, and just continuing with life, getting bills paid. Finding some way to make money that’s not my normal work,” Whiskey Jar employee Noah Hambleton said.
The wash costs $20, and they are offering several ways to pay.
You can follow the sign outside Brown’s Lock & Safe on Market Street to find the car wash. They started on Thursday and will be offering the service into next week but possibly longer.
