Virginia Governor Ralph Northam gives update on COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now across Virginia, there are 94 cases of coronavirus in the Commonwealth, including a child in Gloucester County.
The state is also increasing medical personnel for testing, as just under 1300 have been tested. Sales tax for businesses is due Friday, but there is some relief.
“We will consider sales tax for an extension of the due date for filling and payment for the February 2020 sales tax return that are due tomorrow until April 20,” Aubrey Layne, Secretary of Finance said.
Virginia also will not make you pay for any kind of testing if you have COVID-19. State police are being instructed not stop people for out of date inspection stickers at this time.
