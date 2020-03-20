Two COVID-19 Cases Confirmed in Shenandoah Valley, One JMU Student

As a reminder, to lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.• Stay home when you are sick.• Avoid contact with sick people.• If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.