Staunton man accused of stabbing neighbor with screwdriver

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A man is recovering after deputies say his neighbor stabbed him with a screwdriver.
Deputies with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office were called out to Maine Circle around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19. They found a 55-year-old man with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the abdomen.
Investigators believe 24-year-old Bryan Scott Fitzgerald had stabbed his neighbor during a confrontation. The victim went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Fitzgerald is charged with malicious wounding, and is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.
03/20/2020 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office:
On 03/19/2020 @ 2037 hours, deputies were dispatched to Maine Cir., Staunton, for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival they found a 55-year-old man with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the abdomen.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Bryan Scott Fitzgerald, 24 of Staunton, went to his neighbor’s home armed with a weapon. He was allegedly confrontational and produced the weapon, later determined to be a screwdriver, before stabbing the victim in the side.
The victim went to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. A screwdriver was recovered.
Deputies quickly located and detained Fitzgerald. He was arrested for one count of malicious wounding and transported to Middle River Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.
