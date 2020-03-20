Showers Tonight into Saturday Morning. Cooler Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first full day of Spring brought more May-like temperatures than March. Some more showers tonight into Saturday morning and much cooler for the weekend. An approaching cold front will still bring us some rain tonight as it crosses the region by morning. Overall, general rain amounts under a quarter inch.
Showers exit early Saturday, but mostly cloudy skies and northeast winds, will keep temperatures in the cooler low and mid 50s. At the same time, more seasonable for March. Sunday is cool with sun and clouds. Late Sunday night into Monday, a storm moving off the coast, will bring us a chilly rain, temperatures may hold in the 40s to low 50s. Temperatures will start to turn milder next week, with more rain chances by Wednesday.
Tonight: Cloudy, showers, isolated thunder early. Breezy. Lows in the 50s. Wind becoming north.
Saturday: Early showers exit. Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Highs stuck in the 50s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Sunday: Sun and clouds, cool. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 30s to 40.
Monday: Rain likely, chilly. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s to around 60. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny, warmer. High near 70,
Friday: Variable clouds, warm, chance of showers/storm. Highs low 70s.
