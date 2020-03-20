Showers Tonight into Saturday Morning. Cooler Weekend

Showers exit early Saturday, but mostly cloudy skies and northeast winds, will keep temperatures in the cooler low and mid 50s. At the same time, more seasonable for March. Sunday is cool with sun and clouds. Late Sunday night into Monday, a storm moving off the coast, will bring us a chilly rain, temperatures may hold in the 40s to low 50s. Temperatures will start to turn milder next week, with more rain chances by Wednesday.