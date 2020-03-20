Record breaking warmth possible

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It will feel more like summer on this first full day of spring! High temperatures will reach near or record breaking this afternoon over central Virginia. A gusty southwest wind ahead of a cold front will cause just a stray shower to form this afternoon and early evening.
We have a better chance of rain late Friday night into early Saturday. Not expecting a lot of rainfall. Mainly less than a quarter inch expected.
Turning cooler for the weekend. Back to more average mid March levels. It will be dry on Sunday.
A chilly rain arrives on Monday. Followed by a break on Tuesday. More showers Wednesday and drier Thursday. Perhaps some more rain at the end of next week. Along with a milder weather pattern.
Friday: Clouds and some breaks of hazy sun. Unseasonably warm with highs in the 70s for the Shenandoah Valley. Lower to mid 80s for central Virginia. Southwest winds of 10 to 30 mph.
Friday night: A warm evening. Rain arrives overnight. Lows in the 50s. Wind becoming north.
Saturday: Early showers exit. Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs stuck in the 50s.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and cooler. Lows upper 30s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds. Highs lower 50s. Lows near 40.
Monday: Rain likely. Highs upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs upper 50s. Lows in the 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. High near 70 degrees.
