Random Row Brewing Co. launches beer delivery service with Blue Ridge Pizza

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re social distancing and need a beer, never fear: a new service will deliver brews right to your doorstep.
Random Row Brewing Company officially launched its beer delivery service Friday. The service will run Fridays through Sundays, and the brewery will deliver in a five mile radius of its taproom. The brewery says that while its taproom has seen dwindling attendance due to social distancing, its to-go business has been steady.
“We’re fortunate enough to have the ability to kind of get creative and, you know, move our product in any way we can," Brewmaster Kevin McElroy said. "Other businesses aren’t as fortunate as us so we kind of feel lucky that we have the ability to do to go here and deliver your beer and people are always gonna want and need their beer.”
Random Row is delivering any of their canned beers, and any beer on-tap in “crowlers.” The brewery is teaming up with Blue Ridge Pizza to delivery pizzas and salads along with the drinks. To place your order, fill out this form.
