Orange County closing all buildings to the public March 23

Citizens are encouraged to conduct as much business as possible via the county’s website www.orangecountyva.gov, e-mail, or telephone. County departments will continue to operate; however some may function on a modified basis. First responders and public safety personnel will remain fully operational. Operations such as the landfill and the convenience sites will also continue to operate. We ask that the public respect any instructions or precautions on posted signage at county facilities. Should you require service which cannot be handled by phone, email, or on line, or if you need information please call the department directly to handle your request. If you are unsure of who to contact, please call 540-672-3313 to speak to the Administration Office.