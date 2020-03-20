Orange County closing all buildings to the public March 23

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County is doing its part to help reduce the risk of folks catching the coronavirus.
The county announced Friday, March 20, that it will be closing all of its offices to the public starting Monday, March 23. The closure will be in effect until further notice.
The Orange County Sheriff, Treasurer, Commissioner of the Revenue, Department of Social Services, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Circuit Court Clerk, and Department of Elections will be releasing information on how to work with their staff during this time. Updates will be posted on the county’s website at www.orangecountyva.gov.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that there are a total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. There are currently no reports of the virus in Orange County.
03/20/2020 Release from Orange County:
Orange County is committed to slowing the spread of COVID-19 while preserving the health and well-being of its employees and citizens. Effective Monday March 23, 2020 all county departments will be operational; however, buildings will be closed to the public until further notice.
Citizens are encouraged to conduct as much business as possible via the county’s website www.orangecountyva.gov, e-mail, or telephone. County departments will continue to operate; however some may function on a modified basis. First responders and public safety personnel will remain fully operational. Operations such as the landfill and the convenience sites will also continue to operate. We ask that the public respect any instructions or precautions on posted signage at county facilities. Should you require service which cannot be handled by phone, email, or on line, or if you need information please call the department directly to handle your request. If you are unsure of who to contact, please call 540-672-3313 to speak to the Administration Office.
The Orange County Sheriff, Treasurer, Commissioner of the Revenue, Department of Social Services, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Circuit Court Clerk, and Department of Elections will release specific information on how to work with their staff during this time. Updates will be posted on the county’s website www.orangecountyva.gov.
These measures are being taken out of an abundance of caution. This is an evolving situation, and we appreciate your patience as we respond to changing conditions. Thank you for your continued commitment to slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Please continue to practice the following healthy habits:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least twenty (20) seconds.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (only if soap and water are not available).
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- Stay home when you are sick.• Avoid contact with sick people.• Avoid non-essential travel.
For additional information on COVID-19 please contact the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) or the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
• CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html • VDH: http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus/ • VDH public information line, 877-ASK-VDH3
For additional information, please call the Orange County Administration Office at (540) 672-3313. Thank you for your understanding and commitment to keeping our community healthy.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.