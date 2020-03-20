Lonely in isloation? Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA encouraging pet fosters and adoptions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA (CASPCA) is encouraging people to foster or adopt a pet to keep them company while they socially isolate.
Given the circumstances of the COVID-19 spread, the CASPCA is only able to carry out essential functions. With volunteers no longer coming in and revenue cut off, it has to drastically reduce the amount of animals in the shelter.
“Some people won’t be able to keep them for the amount of time that we’re going to need," Executive Director Angie Gunter said. "So we’d still need people to sign up but we are so grateful that the community has stepped up and been willing to foster, we’re expecting, you know, a reduction in staff being here, and our volunteers are no longer coming in, just to be socially conscious and responsible with this virus”
Gunter says the shelter is hanging on by a thread as it is depending solely on donations and still has 40 animals that need homes.
“Most of us are going to be quarantined and having a pet at home is exciting," says Gunter. "According to the World Health Organization the pets don’t transmit to humans so you know it’s an opportunity to keep your family entertained and having a pet is wonderful and to get your mind off of all the negativity that’s going on in the world. I think it’s a wonderful thing to do.”
The CASPCA building on 3355 Berkmar Drive in Charlottesville is currently closed to the public, but adoption and foster appointments are still being conducted outside in open space as weather permits. The shelter had 150 animals go out to fosters in the last three days.
