Fluvanna County coronavirus case confirmed

(Palmyra, VA.) – The Virginia Department of Health’s Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) confirmed today the first case of coronavirus in Fluvanna County. TJHD now has a total of seven positive COVID-19 cases.
“The health and safety of Fluvanna residents is foremost on my mind,” said Eric Dahl, Fluvanna County Administrator. “It is the duty of every resident to follow recommended guidelines, limit interactions with others, and practice good hygiene. Social distancing is effective at slowing the spread, and the right thing to do.”
Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing. Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, TJHD encourages the following effective behaviors:
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Avoid contact with sick people.
• Avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing and throw the tissue away immediately.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• If you are experiencing any respiratory symptoms, call your doctor. Do not show up without calling.
As the COVID-19 outbreak expands, recommendations may change. TJHD is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide the best possible guidance for the community.
Fluvanna County updates: www.fluvannacounty.org/coronavirus
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the TJHD COVID-19 Hotline at 434-972-6261. For the latest on COVID-19, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
- FLUVANNA -