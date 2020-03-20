Employee with ACPD tested positive for COVID-19

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A person with the Albemarle County Police Department has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Police Chief Ron Lantz.
Lantz revealed the information in a statement released Friday, March 20, saying the department learned of the situation with one of its employees Thursday night.
The statement does not provide any specific information about the employee.
The police chief asks the community to not be alarmed if first responders are seen wearing protective equipment. Lantz also reminds everyone to wash their hands, practice social distancing, and other guidelines from the CDC.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that there are a total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth. According to the Thomas Jefferson Health District, three people in both Albemarle County and Charlottesville have the virus.
Editor’s Note: This is a developing story.
03/20/2020 Statement from Albemarle County Police Chief Ron Lantz:
Last night, my department learned that one of our employees tested positive for COVID-19. I wanted to share this with the community because I have a request - we need every one of you to practice social distancing, wash your hands, and follow all other guidance from the CDC right now. Public safety is paramount. As so many other front line responders, my team of officers and investigators have to keep doing our work in the community.
Going forward, you may see some changes in emergency response. First responders may wear additional personal protective equipment, or may ask you to meet them outside. Do not be alarmed. They are doing their best to keep you and themselves safe and healthy. Lastly, answer all questions from first responders to the best of your ability. Accurate information is what will keep everyone safe in this difficult time.
We all play a role in preventing the spread of COVID-19. You do yours, and we’ll do ours.
