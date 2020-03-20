2 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Shenandoah Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - Health officials in the Shenandoah Valley are investigating two new cases of coronavirus.
The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) says one case is a person in their late 30’s or early 40’s living in Rockingham County, while the other is a student at James Madison University.
Officials say the JMU student lived in off-campus housing and had recently traveled overseas for a non-university sponsored trip. The student is self-isolating to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus.
The Virginia Department of Health is working with both people to learn who they may have been in contact with
COVID-19 has been found in one person in Fluvanna County, as well as three people in both Charlottesville and Albemarle County. A Harrisonburg man had previously been confirmed to have the virus, too. As of Friday, more than 110 people in Virginia have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.