Community fund raises more than $10,000 to help area restaurant workers in need

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Restaurant Community Fund, a GoFundMe page to help area restaurant workers in need, has already surpassed its $10,000 goal in just five days’ time - but it’s not stopping there.
Organizers say they’ll keep fundraising to help as many people as possible who are affected by COVID-19.
The money will be distributed to food service workers who need the most help with things like paying bills and buying groceries for their families.
To donate to the fund, just click here.
