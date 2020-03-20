Charlottesville cancels council meetings related to the FY 2021 budget

Department of Utilities - Beginning Monday, March 23rd, Utilities field technicians will begin operating on a rotating basis, to limit the risk of exposure to themselves and the community. Additionally, when customers contact the Utility Billing Office for service appointments, they can expect brief preliminary questions regarding their current health and potential exposure to the virus. When field technicians arrive at a customer’s home, they can expect that the technician may be wearing appropriate personal protective equipment. This equipment may be used when performing certain services that require the technician to enter the interior of the home. The field technician will request that everyone follow CDC best practices for appropriate social distancing. Please know that these measures are not meant to alarm anyone, but are intended as extra precautions to protect the community as well as Utilities personnel.