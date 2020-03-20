CAT ends Sunday service, introduces new hours until further notice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) is dropping Sunday service, and will be using the day to deep-clean buses.
CAT announced the change Friday, March 20, citing less people have been taking city buses during the coronavirus outbreak. Health officials say a total of three people in Charlottesville have tested positive for COVID-19, as have three other folks in Albemarle County.
Buses will still be operating 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, for the time being. However, CAT says service levels may be adjusted as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic heightens.
People taking the bus are encouraged to practice social distancing, and only take essential trips.
03/20/2020 Release from Charlottesville Area Transit:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA — As a result of high inactivity on Sundays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) will be eliminating its Sunday Service until further notice. To take full advantage of this service change, Sunday will serve as a dedicated deep-cleaning day for all transit buses.
CAT will also introduce new service hours during this time. Until further notice, all routes will operate Monday through Saturday, 6AM to 9PM.
These changes will begin tomorrow, Saturday, March 21.
Service levels may be adjusted as the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic heightens.
CAT encourages its riders and the Charlottesville community to practice safe social distancing and only take essential trips.
For more updates, please visit www.catchthecat.org or find CAT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. If you have any questions, please email CAT@charlottesville.org or call customer service at (434) 970-3649.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.