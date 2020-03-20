Bodo’s Bagels begins drive-thru only operation in social distancing effort

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville staple is doing what it can to adapt and survive through the coronavirus pandemic.
Bodo’s Bagels is now operating a drive-thru only operation at its locations on Preston Avenue and Emmet Street. The new system is an effort to make the ordering and take-out process virtually touch-free, as the business ramps up its social distancing efforts.
“It's way safer. The whole motivation behind doing this is to make it safe for the public health, safe for our staff, which is really significant and safe for customers,” Bodo’s Bagels Co-Owner Scott Smith said.
Despite some community chatter, Bodo’s owners confirm the shop has never had a working drive-thru for customers, adding it is not feasible under normal circumstances.
“We'll do it for as long as it's the only thing we're doing. Once we can have people back inside, it'll be impossible,” Smith said.
Over the last few weeks, Smith said the shop’s numbers have plummeted. However, community members like Maeve Buni and Phoebe Schuyler said they’re happy Bodo’s is keeping its doors open during this stressful time.
“It’s really nice, because I feel like I spend most of my time at Bodos regardless,” Schuyler said.
“Bodo’s is definitely something I grew up with," Buni said. "It really means a lot that they’re staying open.”
The transition will take some time, Smith said, however he’s confident the process will be beneficial for everyone involved.
“It’s going to be a little clunky for a little while, but we’ll get better and better at it,” Smith said.
In this new operation, Bodo’s owners said they will not be able to accept cash as a form of payment, adding it’s not only a logistical issue, but a sanitary one.
Beginning March 23,the Bodo’s on Preston Ave. will be closing early at 6 p.m., however, the location on Emmet St. will remain open for dinner until 8 p.m.
