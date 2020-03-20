Augusta Health opens COVID-19 Assessment Center, COVID Care Call Center

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta Health opened a respiratory clinic on Thursday in Waynesboro and launched a coronavirus hotline.
The Waynesboro COVID-19 Assessment Center currently looks at patients who have difficulty breathing. When more tests become available, it will double as a testing center.
The COVID-19 hotline is for people with symptoms. Those are a fever greater than 100.4, dry cough, or shortness of breath.
The respiratory center is open 7-days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The clinic’s hotline is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
FISHERSVILLE, Virginia—Today Augusta Health opened the Waynesboro COVID-19 Assessment Center to see, evaluate, treat and educate patients who are currently experiencing the signs and symptoms associated with respiratory disease and COVID-19: fever, shortness of breath and cough.
This is currently a Respiratory Assessment Center.
The Waynesboro COVID-19 Assessment Center is open seven days a week from 8 am until 7 pm.
All patients seeking evaluation and treatment for respiratory symptoms should go to the Waynesboro Urgent Care only. Patients seeking care for other urgent conditions such as sprains and deep cuts should go to one of Augusta Health’s other Urgent Care Centers in Stuarts Draft, Staunton and Weyers Cave or the Convenient Care Center in Crozet. To see current wait-times at these Urgent Care Centers, or to reserve a time on-line, go to https://www.augustahealth.com/urgent-care.
The Waynesboro COVID-19 Assessment Center will work in tandem with Augusta Health’s COVID Care Call Center. Patients should consider contacting Augusta Health’s COVID Care Call Center at 540.332.5122 (available 8:30 am – 4:30 pm) to first to ask a nurse’s advice about seeking care, and if the Waynesboro COVID-19 Assessment Center is the most appropriate place to seek care.
FISHERSVILLE, Virginia—Today Augusta Health opened its COVID Care Call Center to provide guidance to community members on when are where to seek care for COVID-19.
Augusta Health’s COVID Care Call Center is staffed by nurses who can answer questions and provide advice and direction on whether or not to seek care and the appropriate place to seek that care. Not all cases need to be seen in the Emergency Department. Currently, the Covid Care Call Center is staffed seven days a week from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
The Augusta Health’s COVID Care Call Center phone number is 540.332.5122.
