Welcoming Spring with May-like Warmth. Much Cooler This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Welcome Spring! The Spring Equinox - astronomical start to spring, occurs tonight at 11:49 PM. The first full day of Spring, Friday will feature another very warm March day, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s and could challenge or break records. Feeling more like May. A breezy and warm day, ahead of an approaching cold front. Winds could gust 20-30 mph. During the afternoon and evening, a few scattered showers or storms, but not everyone will see rain. Some rain will continue overnight into early Saturday morning. General rain amounts under a quarter inch.
Behind the front, a much cooler weekend into next Monday. A chilly rain is likely Monday, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A break on Tuesday with more showers mid next week and temperatures turning milder.
Tonight: Variable clouds and mild. Lows in the 60s. .
Friday: Sun and clouds, warm and breezy. PM spotty showers/storm High in the 70s to lower 80s. Near record warmth.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with rain showers overnight. Lows in the 50s.
Saturday: Early showers exit. Mostly to partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs around 50. Lows near 40.
Monday: Chilly rain. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 60 degrees. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs lower 60s.
Thursday: Partly sunny and warm. Highs low 70s.
