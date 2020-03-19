Welcoming Spring with May-like Warmth. Much Cooler This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Welcome Spring! The Spring Equinox - astronomical start to spring, occurs tonight at 11:49 PM. The first full day of Spring, Friday will feature another very warm March day, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s and could challenge or break records. Feeling more like May. A breezy and warm day, ahead of an approaching cold front. Winds could gust 20-30 mph. During the afternoon and evening, a few scattered showers or storms, but not everyone will see rain. Some rain will continue overnight into early Saturday morning. General rain amounts under a quarter inch.