Waynesboro’s Economic Development Office prepares emergency loan fund

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro’s Economic Development Office is preparing an emergency loan fund. Small businesses experiencing hardships due to the coronavirus will be able to apply for up to $5,000 interest-free.
“In the hopes that we can help small businesses with payroll or building expenses, or other avenues that might cause that they’ll be feeling the effect of this shutdown or no customers, or whatever it might be,” Waynesboro’s Economic Development Director Greg Hitchin said.
Hitchin says James Madison University’s Small Business Development Center is putting together a resource package for the region. It is expected to be available on Waynesboro’s website soon.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.