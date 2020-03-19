VISAA boys & girls basketball All-State Teams Announced

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Blue Ridge junior Michael Gray has been named the Player of the Year for Division II in the VISAA, after helping lead the Barons to back-to-back state championships.
Gray earned First Team All-State honors, as did teammate William Lee.
The Miller School’s Clarence Rupert was also named to the First Team.
Blue Ridge head coach Cade Lemcke is the Coach of the Year.
Saint Anne’s-Belfield’s Justin Taylor was named First Team All-State at the Division I level.
Covenant junior Jonas Sanker earned the nod for First Team at Division III.
The Saint Anne’s-Belfield girls basketball team had two players named All-State.
STAB freshman Mo Johnson earned Division I, First Team All-State honors.
Junior Daija Bennett was named to the All-State Second Team.
In Division II, the Miller School’s Presleigh Braxton and Olivia Wagner were both named First Team All-State, as was Covenant’s Ella Dalton.
