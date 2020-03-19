CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A very warm start to spring! High and low temperatures will be more like late May than mid March. Not much rain expected. The best rain chance will be overnight Friday into early Saturday.
It will turn much cooler this weekend into next Monday.
A chilly rain is likely Monday. A break on Tuesday with more showers mid next week. Along with milder weather.
Thursday: Partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s for the Shenandoah Valley. Upper 70s to lower 80s for central Virginia. Light southwest breeze.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the 60s. Southwest breeze.
Friday: Partly sunny and warm. Along with a gusty southwest breeze. Only an isolated shower/thunder risk. High in the 70s to lower 80s. Near record warmth.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with rain showers overnight. Lows in the 50s.
Saturday: Early showers exit. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. Highs lower 50s. Lows near 40.
Monday: A chilly rainfall. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 30s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 60 degrees. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers more likely. Highs lower 60s.
