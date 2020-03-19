Valley nonprofit urges business owners to share hardships with Governor Northam

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A nonprofit in the valley is offering small business owners tips to get through the hardship caused by COVID-19.
The Staunton Creative Community Fund (SCCF) is urging small business owners to write Governor Northam and share those hardships. This could help with getting Virginia designated as a disaster area, so small business relief funds can be accessed.
"Ask questions of your bank. Ask questions of your insurance provider. Ask questions of your financial advisor if you have one because all of those people want to be there as a resource for you. While we’re all trying to figure it out together I think the biggest thing that we can do is continue to just be very transparent and keep asking those questions,” SCCF Executive Director Debbie Irwin said.
SCCF is offering financial advice in 30-minute virtual sessions and loans up to $5,000 at 2% interest for small businesses suffering due to COVID-19.
