UVA Health limiting visitations due to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Medical Center is putting limitations on visitors as officials confirm a total of three people in Charlottesville and one person in Albemarle County have tested positive for COVID-19.
UVA Health announced Thursday, March 19, that its new policies begin at 7 a.m. Friday, March 20.
Under the new rules, only one designated visitor per inpatient unit will be allowed. This rule applies to several medical departments and all clinics. Additionally, visitation will be limited to 10 a.m. to noon and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
03/19/2020 Release from UVA Health:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, March 19, 2020 - As part of its planning and preparedness efforts for COVID-19, UVA Health will make changes to its visitation policies effective at 7 a.m. Friday, March 20.
One Designated Visitor Per Patient
Visitation is limited to one designated visitor in the inpatient units at UVA Medical Center, along with the Emergency Department, UVA Outpatient Surgery Center and all UVA outpatient clinics. Visitation remains suspended at the UVA Transitional Care Hospital.
Visitation Hours
Visitation is limited to 10 a.m.-noon and 6-8 p.m. daily.
Limited Valet Parking
Valet parking will only be available for patients and visitors with disabled parking placards or license plates.
Questions?
Visitors with questions are asked to call ahead to 434.924.0000.
