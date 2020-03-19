TJHD: 3 additional cases of coronavirus in Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Health officials say three more people in the Charlottesville area have been confirmed to have COVID-19.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) announced Thursday, March 19, that the city now has a total of four cases of coronavirus. Virginia Department of Health’s latest update puts the total number of confirmed cases in the commonwealth at 94.
TJHD did not provide specifics in its announcement on the three new cases.
Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to hold a news conference around 3 p.m. Thursday.
03/19/2020 Release from the Thomas Jefferson Health District:
(Charlottesville, VA.) – The Virginia Department of Health's Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD) announced today an additional three COVID-19 cases in the Charlottesville area.
TJHD now has a total of four positive COVID-19 cases.
“As we continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our community and throughout the Commonwealth, it is critical that people follow the public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene,” said Dr. Bonds, TJHD Health Director. “Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in lessening the impact of this pandemic.”
People should avoid social gatherings of more than 10 individuals.
If you are 65 years or older, or if you have a serious chronic medical conditions (e.g., heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, immune compromise), you should seriously consider staying at home.
“We all have a responsibility and duty to do everything we can to protect ourselves and our community from this novel coronavirus.”
Most patients with COVID-19 have mild to moderate symptoms. However, in a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can lead to more severe illness, including death, particularly among those who are older or those who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.
Symptoms appear within 14 days of being exposed to an infectious person.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, TJHD encourages the following effective behaviors:
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Avoid contact with sick people.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor.
As the COVID-19 outbreak expands, recommendations may change. TJHD is working closely with the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide the best possible guidance for the community.For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the TJHD COVID-19 Hotline at 434-972-6261. For the latest on COVID-19, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus
