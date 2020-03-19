Restaurants offering take-out and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic

In an effort to encourage people to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, we’re providing a list of restaurants that are open for take-out and delivery. If you would like your business included here, please send an email to newsdesk@nbc29.com.
Charlottesville
- C’ville Coffee. 1301 Harris Street - Open everyday from 9:30 AM to 5 PM for take out from our full menu for coffee, sandwiches, and wines. Please call (434) 817-2633 to order.
- The Local - 824 Hinton Avenue, Phone: 434-984-9749 - offering low-cost delivery and curbside pickup meals. “Ten for Ten” special - all of the meals, chosen from their regular menus, have a flat cost of $10.
- Junction - 421 Monticello Rd., 434-465-6131 - offering low-cost delivery and curbside pickup meals. “Ten for Ten” special - all of the meals, chosen from their regular menus, have a flat cost of $10.
Editor’s Note: This list will be updated continually as restaurants are submitted.