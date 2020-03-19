Greene Co .announces service adjustments in response to COVID-19

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County is announcing changes and closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
There are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The department’s latest update on Thursday, March 19, shows a total of 94 cases in the commonwealth.
Greene Co. announced Thursday that is has canceled public use of the County Administration Building as a meeting space until further notice. Though, government business-related meetings will continue as scheduled.
The Treasurer’s Office is closed to the public through April 3, while Greene County Community Park is closed through March 27.
Below is the full and detailed list provided by Greene County.
03/19/2020 Release from Greene County:
Stanardsville, VA – March 19, 2020: The County of Greene declared a local emergency in response to the threat of public health and safety from the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, March 13, 2020. Governor Northam declared a state of emergency for the Commonwealth of Virginia on March 12, 2020 and President Trump declared a national state of emergency on March 13, 2020.
The county continues to actively monitor the updates and recommendations concerning COVID-19 from local and state health officials. Based on state and federal guidance, the county has made the following changes and closures:
County Administration Building
The county has cancelled public use of the building as a meeting space for community groups and organizations until further notice.
At this time, government business-related meetings will continue as scheduled. Citizens are encouraged to refrain from attending meetings, especially if they are not well and/or experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 infection regardless of our communities’ current COVID-19. The county is asking that the audience self-limit to no more than 10 people.
Access to the County Administration Building should be limited to only essential/time-critical business that cannot be accomplished on-line, over the telephone, and through the mail. We ask members of the public to call 434-985-5201 with any questions regarding your business needs before making a trip to the County Administration Building.
Treasurer’s Office
The Greene County Treasurer’s Office is closed to the public through April 3, 2020. Staff remains on site to answer telephone calls, provide balances, accept payments, and answer questions. Payments can continue to be made online, by telephone, mail and drop box. The Treasurer’s Office can be reached at 434-985-1456 or 4434-985-5214.
Parks and Recreation
All county-sponsored programs have been postponed. The Greene County Community Park is closed through March 27, 2020 with re-evaluation taking place at that point.
Building Inspections
Building permit information and applications can be found on the website. Applications can be emailed to the Building Department at ksamuels@gcva.us or mailed to the Building Department at P.O. Box 358, Stanardsville, VA 22973
Planning and Zoning
Zoning permit information can be found on the website. Specific questions or requests for an application can be emailed to planning@gcva.us or call 434-985-5282.
Greene County Circuit Court Clerk
Access to the Clerk’s Office will be limited. Please contact the office by telephone 434-985-5208 or email sbirckhead@vacourts.gov for assistance rather than coming into the Clerk’s Office.
Greene County Transit
Closed on Saturday, March 21, 2020 and Saturday, March 28, 2020 for an extensive cleaning of all transit vehicles. Transit will offer free fare from March 20, 2020 through April 3, 2020. Please contact the office by telephone 434-985-5205 if you have questions.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library / Greene County Library
Closed for the remainder of March. For a list of links to resources and more information, visit https://jmrlblog.com/2020/03/14/available-online-resources/
Virginia Cooperative Extension
Access to the Extension Office will be limited. Please contact the office by telephone at 434-985-5236 to make an appointment to conduct business by phone.
Offices not mentioned on this release are operating normally.
If you have any questions, please contact County Administration at 434-985-5201.
