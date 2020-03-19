Giant Food dedicates shopping hours for seniors, citizens with compromised immune systems

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Amid recent concerns surrounding COVID-19 many stores are changing how they operate. Giant is among the latest to make these changes.
Starting Friday, Giant Food of Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware will be offering dedicated shopping hours for people 60 and older.
Stores will reserve 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. every day of the week for this group to shop and practice social distancing. Those with compromised immune systems will be allowed to shop during those hours as well.
03/18/2020 Giant Food Press Release:
Effective Friday, March 20, Giant Food of Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware will offer dedicated shopping hours for senior citizens 60-and-older and individuals with compromised immune systems. Every store in our operating areas will reserve 6:00-7:00 a.m., every day of the week for this vulnerable population to shop and practice social distancing. The stores will operate on regular hours of operation during all other times. We continue to work on restocking our shelves and will be ready to serve to the best of our ability.
