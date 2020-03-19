Giant Food dedicates shopping hours for seniors, citizens with compromised immune systems

Effective Friday, March 20, Giant Food of Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware will offer dedicated shopping hours for senior citizens 60-and-older and individuals with compromised immune systems. Every store in our operating areas will reserve 6:00-7:00 a.m., every day of the week for this vulnerable population to shop and practice social distancing. The stores will operate on regular hours of operation during all other times. We continue to work on restocking our shelves and will be ready to serve to the best of our ability.