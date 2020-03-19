Get Fit With Sam: Former WMHS star Samantha Brunelle helping kids stay active while out of school

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With schools across the commonwealth closed for at least the next couple of weeks, educators are looking for ways to keep kids active and involved, without having them in their classrooms.
In Greene County, they knew right where to turn.
“They briefed me on it yesterday, and I was like, ‘Let’s go for it,’” says former William Monroe basketball star Samantha Brunelle.
Brunelle is doing her part with a series of short challenge videos, urging kids to compete and stay active.
“It’s just going to be one quick challenge a day,” says Brunelle, "like within 30-seconds, how many line-jumps with a ball, or whatever object you have at home, how can you do that? In 30-seconds, how many can you get? That sort of thing. Just something active, so they’re not sitting on the couch, watching TV all the time.”
Greene County Superintendent of Schools, Andrea Whitmarsh says, “Samantha will provide any number of challenges that can be replicated by students, or parents, or community members. We hope that people will use the hashtag, “#GetFitWithSam,” and the word will spread.”
The videos will appear on social media every day at 3:33, in honor of Brunelle’s #33 jersey.
Whitmarsh says having someone like Sam Brunelle help spread the word is a big advantage.
“I think it’s fantastic,” says Whitmarsh. "Samantha has gone through our schools division. She’s been here since she was little. One of the things about her is she’s an outstanding person, both one and off the court, and she is always willing to give back to her community, and we really appreciate that.”
Brunelle adds, “As an athlete myself, I know the importance of staying active, and I just wanted to be a part of this, and kudos to them for wanting this idea, helping make it happen.”
As with all students at Notre Dame, Brunelle is away from school, and taking online classes.
Greene County is providing meals for students two days a week, and working hard to keep everyone involved.
Whitmarsh says, “We are doing things like, if they come through the meal line this afternoon, from 4-7, they can also pick up a library book, and activity to do with their child. So we’re trying to think of lots of creative ways to keep kids engaged.”
More information can be found on at GreeneCountySchools.com, or by calling 434-939-9000.
