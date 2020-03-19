Fluvanna Co. closing offices to protect against chance of COVID-19

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County is closing to the public all county owned and operated buildings to help reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19.
There are currently no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county, according to the Virginia Health Department.
Fluvanna County announced Thursday, March 19, that the closures would begin at 5 p.m. and would affect a number of departments. Click here for more detailed information from the county.
03/19/2020 Release from Fluvanna County:
Fluvanna County continues to monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation. There are no known cases in the county. Residents are encouraged to consult available, credible resources to maintain awareness, and to observe healthy practices.
County updates may be found at www.fluvannacounty.org/coronavirus.
Effective 5:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, Fluvanna County will close to the public, all county owned and operated buildings. The county will continue to operate on a normal schedule serving the community remotely via telephone, email, My Two Cents, fax, or any other electronic means.
Operational changes that will go into effect at 5:00 p.m. include:
PUBLIC ACCESS AND MEETINGS
All county facilities will close to the general public; department-specific information is included below. Unless otherwise noted, all departments can be accessed through the Fluvanna County website: www.fluvannacounty.org
