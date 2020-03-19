Early spring

70s and 80s, cooler Weekend

NBC29 Weather at Sunrise
By David Rogers | March 19, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT - Updated March 19 at 8:09 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few morning showers have moved through our area this morning. Breaks of cloud cover will help boost temperatures twenty degrees warmer than yesterday. Friday will get off to a dry start, however, an approaching cold front will bring another chance of a few late showers. Temperatures ahead of the front will warm into the 80s. Behind the cold front conditions will cool in time for the weekend. Next week will get off to a wet start with scattered showers that will stick around through mid week. Have a great and safe week !

Today: Clearing skies and warmer, High: upper 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with alte showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler, High; mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Cloudy skies with periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: around 40

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun with a few showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.