Early spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few morning showers have moved through our area this morning. Breaks of cloud cover will help boost temperatures twenty degrees warmer than yesterday. Friday will get off to a dry start, however, an approaching cold front will bring another chance of a few late showers. Temperatures ahead of the front will warm into the 80s. Behind the cold front conditions will cool in time for the weekend. Next week will get off to a wet start with scattered showers that will stick around through mid week. Have a great and safe week !
Today: Clearing skies and warmer, High: upper 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with alte showers, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler, High; mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s
Monday: Cloudy skies with periods of rain, High: low 50s...Low: around 40
Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sun with a few showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s
