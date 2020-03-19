Early spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A few morning showers have moved through our area this morning. Breaks of cloud cover will help boost temperatures twenty degrees warmer than yesterday. Friday will get off to a dry start, however, an approaching cold front will bring another chance of a few late showers. Temperatures ahead of the front will warm into the 80s. Behind the cold front conditions will cool in time for the weekend. Next week will get off to a wet start with scattered showers that will stick around through mid week. Have a great and safe week !