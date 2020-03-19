Checking in on your mental health amidst the stress of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While we are all concerned about the spread of germs and isolating in order to stay healthy, how can we make sure we are also checking in on our mental health? Two licensed psychologists are sharing their guidance during a time where so much is uncertain and frightening for everyone.
“Depression breeds through isolation and through not moving your body very much, and through feeling really hopeless afraid. And really, that is an aspect people are experiencing with the quarantine and social distancing," Chief Psychologist Dr. Latasha Nadasdi of Charlottesville Empowerment said.
Anxiety also feeds off not knowing what the future holds and wanting control that we do not have. She says that can explain why people are hoarding cleaning supplies. “That’s the way they’re trying to manage their anxiety to grasp control over something that can.”
Psychologist Dr. Rob Young with Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in Charlottesville says that it is not just the looming threat virus itself causing fear and depression. “The person is already anxious about their relationship or their job or their ability to pay their rent and when smaller anxiety is put on top of the bigger anxiety it magnifies,” said Dr. Young
There are ways to stay on top of mental wellness. “Keeping a schedule and normalcy is incredibly important and what I’ve been suggesting to clients is, if you are going to be quarantined in any way self or because of medical advice, to kind of section off your home,” said Dr. Nadasdi.
Other tips include physically getting up and moving your body if you feel lethargic and using this time to reconnect with loved ones via FaceTime or phone call. “This is also a great opportunity to try a new hobby. I mean if you want to learn to crochet or if you’ve been meaning to do mindfulness and meditate but you just haven’t had time," added Dr. Nadasdi. "Those are things that are really evidence-based to help with mental health and help us cope.”
Both doctors worry that people will not reach out and seek support. They say there are plenty of online mental health resources, web therapy options, podcasts, and apps to check out during this time. “It impacts everybody, but I would worry for everyone about not reaching out and not getting support," said Dr. Nadasdi. "So many people experience the stigma around this and that court I’m being ‘dramatic’ ‘overreacting’ - those words just make me so angry right because we’re experiencing this global crisis, so a lot of people are going to feel like ‘well my sadness isn’t important’ or 'my trauma isn’t important right now’ and that is just simply not true.”
“You have to do things that actually bring yourself happiness and in this case, you have to go more out of your way to make that happen,” added Dr. Young
Dr. Nadasdi wants anyone struggling to know that you will get through this. "It’s okay that it’s scary it’s okay to feel afraid and sad. It’s okay to feel angry. And you were not alone even though it might feel like that sometimes through this,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.