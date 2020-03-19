Checking in on your mental health amidst the stress of COVID-19

Both doctors worry that people will not reach out and seek support. They say there are plenty of online mental health resources, web therapy options, podcasts, and apps to check out during this time. “It impacts everybody, but I would worry for everyone about not reaching out and not getting support," said Dr. Nadasdi. "So many people experience the stigma around this and that court I’m being ‘dramatic’ ‘overreacting’ - those words just make me so angry right because we’re experiencing this global crisis, so a lot of people are going to feel like ‘well my sadness isn’t important’ or 'my trauma isn’t important right now’ and that is just simply not true.”