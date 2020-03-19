Charlottesville announces changes to collection of taxes, fees

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is changing how it collects taxes and fees due to the coronavirus.
The city announced Thursday, March 19, that the Treasurer’s Office is suspending all collection action related to past due taxes and fees. Additionally, folks who received a personal property tax supplement originally due on April 3 now have two extra weeks.
Charlottesville stated that these measures will be reviewed and updated as the COVID-19 situation unfolds.
More details are in the press release below.
03/19/2020 Release from Charlottesville:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The City of Charlottesville, in conjunction with the City Treasurer and the Commissioner of the Revenue, has announced the following actions related to the collection of taxes and fees due to the City of Charlottesville in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the City’s declared state of emergency:
- The Treasurer’s Office has suspended all collection action related to past due taxes and fees
- For those taxpayers who received a personal property tax supplement originally due on 4/3/20, the due date has been delayed two weeks to 4/17/20
- The assessment of past due penalty and interest on all local taxes has been suspended until May 31, 2020. Businesses responsible for remitting meals and lodging tax are encouraged to file timely returns and set up appropriate payment arrangements with the City
- Taxpayers are encouraged to use alternative means of communication with the City during the duration of City Hall’s closure to the public such as drop boxes, online payments, and email and phone communication
- These measures will be reviewed and updated as the current situation progresses
Contact information for the City of Charlottesville, the City Treasurer’s Office, and the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office is located on the City’s website at www.charlottesville.org.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.